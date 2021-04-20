Advertisement
Police respond to disturbance in Cambridge
Published Tuesday, April 20, 2021 11:39AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, April 20, 2021 12:32PM EDT
Police respond to reports of a disturbance in Cambridge (Tegan Versolatto / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police responded to the scene of a disturbance in Cambridge on Tuesday morning.
A tweet sent out shortly before 11 a.m. said they are in the area of Linden Drive and Preston Parkway.
An update around 12:30 p.m. said one female was injured in the incident. Police said the parties are known to each other and there's no concern for public safety.
Police asked people to avoid the area.