Police respond after reports of pharmacy robbery in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of a robbery at a Pharmasave in Kitchener.

In a tweet posted just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said they were on scene in the area of Fairway Road North and Lackner Boulevard.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area. Please avoid,” the tweet reads.

At around 4 p.m. police were seen leaving the area.