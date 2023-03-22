Police renew calls for help in finding wanted woman
Waterloo regional police are once again asking for the public’s help to locate a woman wanted for failing to comply with a judicial release order.
On Wednesday, police renewed the call for anyone with information on the whereabouts of 30-year-old Alexandra McIntee.
Police said McIntee is believed to be in the Kitchener area.
The plea for information comes around two months after Waterloo regional police issued the same request for information from the public.
Canada's relationship with the U.S. needed rebuilding post-Trump says Ambassador Hillman
Canada's Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman says the country’s relationship with its American counterparts required rebuilding after the Trump administration.
Biden is coming to Canada: Here's what we know about his visit
U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to Canada Thursday evening, kicking off his short but long-awaited overnight official visit to Canada. Here's what CTV News has confirmed about what will be on the agenda, and what key players are saying about the upcoming visit.
Former prime minister Stephen Harper says Canada needs a 'Conservative renaissance'
Canada needs a 'Conservative renaissance,' former prime minister Stephen Harper said Wednesday, but he cautioned that Pierre Poilievre should wait until an election before telling Canadians how he might run the country.
WeightWatchers appears set to close dozens of Canadian locations Sunday
WW International appears set to close dozens of its roughly 118 WeightWatchers locations across Canada on March 26 in what may be part of a restructuring strategy.
First victim in fatal Old Montreal fire identified as 76-year-old woman
Montreal police have identified the first victim of the deadly fire in Old Montreal last week that has left two dead and five missing. Insp. David Shane said it was a woman named Camille Maheux, who was 76 years old.
Top 4 quirky consumer complaints received in 2022: BBB
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says it receives tens of thousands of complaints from consumers across Canada each year, but once in a while a "quirky" one will take them by surprise.
What are the predictions for Canada's real estate market this spring?
The Canadian real estate market has been sluggish since last year, when prospective buyers started putting off plans to purchase homes as the Bank of Canada aggressively hiked interest rates eight consecutive times. But realtors see many edging toward a purchase once more.
More than half of Canadians OK with telling lies to spare others’ feelings: Poll
According to a new poll conducted by Research Co., more than half of Canadians surveyed said it is permissible to lie to spare someone’s feelings.
Canada broke a population growth record in 2022: StatCan
Canada's population grew by more than one million over the course of one calendar year, breaking previous records, a new Statistics Canada report says.
'They can do anything': Richmond Row business owner says she’s not surprised after random act of violence near her restaurant
It is what many people consider a safe space, secure in the confines of their own vehicle, but a stabbing on Richmond Row may have changed that for many. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon as a driver in a southbound car was waiting for a train to cross Richmond Street, just south of Piccadilly Street.
Amidst diversity concerns on the London Police Services Board, a single vacant seat draws 54 applicants
There’s unexpectedly high interest to join the London Police Services Board, but it’s yet to be seen if the upcoming appointment will address the diversity deficit on the oversight committee.
Tenant recounts harrowing escape from Aylmer fire
Despite losing nearly everything he owns in a downtown Aylmer fire, Justin Temple says he is fortunate to be alive. Standing in front of the blocked-off remains of the century building he called home until Monday night, he recalled his frantic escape.
Car strikes home in LaSalle, driver in serious condition
A LaSalle man is in serious condition and facing an impaired driving charge after a car collided with an attached garage of a home, according to police.
Missing 32-year-old Windsor woman sought by police
Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 32-year-old woman.
The Holy Period of Ramadan marks a time of reflection for our Muslim community
The Islamic faith community worldwide is entering Ramadan, a time of deep self-reflection and reverence for prayers. Prayerful worship started Wednesday, the eve of Ramadan.
Barrie residents urged to secure vehicles with truck thieves back in action
Police in Barrie say Ram pickup truck thieves are active in the community again after two were reported stolen overnight on Wednesday.
Barrie man released from prison after successfully appealing murder conviction
After spending nearly eight years behind bars for the stabbing death of Milan (Mike) Segota, Terrence Barrett is a free man.
Woman blows 4x legal alcohol limit after crashing into car in school parking lot
A Tottenham woman faces impaired driving charges for allegedly blowing four times over the legal limit after crashing into a vehicle in a school parking lot.
Family sues OPP, others, for more than $2M after woman dies in Sudbury, Ont., jail
The family of a woman who died by suicide in November 2020 while incarcerated at the Sudbury Jail is suing police and other officials for more than $2 million.
An abundance of job options at Northern College career fair
Northern College said it hopes the Ontario government will consider funding its trade programs -- this after being left out of a $224 million funding announcement for skilled trade centres.
Northern Ont. police find driver unconscious at the wheel, motor running
Ontario Provincial Police responding to a different call March 17 discovered a driver slumped over the wheel in a running parked car on Main Street in the Town of Thessalon.
Sutcliffe not ruling out public funding for new Senators arena
As the sale of the Ottawa Senators heats up, the city's mayor isn't ruling out public funding for a new downtown arena for the team.
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Several hours of freezing rain expected Thursday morning in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for up to 2 to 4 millimetres of ice build up on untreated surfaces. The freezing rain is expected to last several hours before ending Thursday morning.
Here are the road closures to expect when U.S. President Biden visits Ottawa
The city of Ottawa has released its list of road closures for the presidential motorcade and visit, starting Thursday when Biden arrives and ending Friday night after his departure.
Ontario 4-year-old diagnosed with brain tumour after doctors believed it was a virus
An Ontario mother and father say their four-year-old was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour after doctors believed his symptoms were a flu-like virus for months.
'I feared for my life': Toronto man shot by police wants bodycam footage of incident released
A Toronto man who was shot multiple times by a police officer while he was walking his dog last month says more could have been done to de-escalate the situation that almost left him dead.
Toronto woman receives free gift, but signs contract for $7,000 vacuum cleaner
A Toronto woman said she received a free air purifier as an online promotion, but also signed up for a $7,000 vacuum cleaner in the process.
School board welcomes Quebec probe into sexual abuse
At least one school board is welcoming news of an investigation into allegations of sexual violence at schools.
Plante says Quebec budget ignores Montreal's housing needs
The mayor of Montreal says she only had two requests of the Quebec government and one of them was ignored. Despite new buildings going up in Montreal, Mayor Valerie Plante says it's harder than ever for some people to find a place to live.
Transportation Safety Board report on sinking cites lax federal rules on stability
A Transportation Safety Board of Canada report has linked the fatal sinking of a Nova Scotia scallop dragger in 2020 to years of federal inaction on the imposition of stricter stability standards for fishing vessels.
Nova Scotia Teachers' Union calls for government action on school violence
Students at a Halifax-area school where two staff members were stabbed Monday returned to class Wednesday afternoon.
Weather statements issued in the Maritimes ahead of snow Thursday
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements in the Maritimes ahead of a spring mix of snow and rain arriving Thursday.
Major risk of flooding on Red River this spring, predicts Manitoba government
There is a major risk of flooding on the Red River this spring, according to Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre
Police release picture of suspect in assault case
Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in trying to identify a suspect in an assault case.
Winnipeg still waiting for opening date for Zellers
Fans of Zellers looking to shop locally at the revamped store in Winnipeg will have to keep waiting.
Battle between UCP, NDP too close to call as provincial election inches closer: ThinkHQ
A new political poll surveying Albertans ahead of May's provincial election shows a deep divide within the province, with the governing United Conservative Party and Alberta's New Democrats fighting neck and neck for support.
Calgary company's hand-dyed yarn sought after by knitters all over the world
A Calgary store is becoming internationally known for its hand-dyed yarn.
National Impaired Driving Prevention Week reminds Calgarians to make responsible choices
Family members and close friends of a young Calgary couple killed in a car crash last summer are reminding others to plan ahead and make responsible choices on this National Impaired Driving Prevention Week.
'We are a natural gas province': Smith says Alberta needs power plants, not wind and solar
Alberta's premier assured a ballroom of rural leaders Wednesday that she does not want to see the province move away from electricity generated from fossil fuels, while complaining about solar panels covering farm land.
EPS announces death of constable
The Edmonton Police Service announced the death of an officer on Tuesday.
'He's helped me': Oilers' Bouchard blossoming since arrival of new partner Ekholm
Getting more power play time with some of the best hockey players on the planet has certainly helped but Evan Bouchard also credited a new teammate Wednesday for his recent resurgence.
Victim of Richmond, B.C., shooting gets prison sentence for handgun found in underwear
A Vancouver man who was shot in Richmond three-and-a-half years ago has been given a five-year prison sentence because of what doctors found in his underwear while they were treating him.
B.C. investors lost $24M to crypto scams last year: financial regulator
British Columbians lost a combined $24 million to cryptocurrency scams in 2022, an amount the province's financial regulator says is nearly triple what was recorded in 2021.
New trial date set for man accused of killing B.C. teen Marissa Shen
A new trial date has been set for a man accused of killing a 13-year-old girl in Burnaby nearly six years ago.