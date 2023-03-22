Police renew calls for help in finding wanted woman

Waterloo regional police are once again asking for the public’s help to locate a woman wanted for failing to comply with a judicial release order.

On Wednesday, police renewed the call for anyone with information on the whereabouts of 30-year-old Alexandra McIntee.

Police said McIntee is believed to be in the Kitchener area.

The plea for information comes around two months after Waterloo regional police issued the same request for information from the public.