Police release photo of suspect in deadly Kitchener shooting

Waterloo regional police have released a photo of the suspect in a shooting that killed an 18-year-old Kitchener man on Sunday night.

Family members have identified Joshua Tarnue as the victim of the fatal downtown shooting.

Police said officers responded to the Queen Street South and Charles Street area around 10:20 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired outside a business.

Police said the suspect is described as a slim Black male who was wearing white and black shoes, black pants, a dark jacket with the hood up and a lighter shirt underneath and a baseball hat.

He is known to frequent the plaza located at 91 Queen Street South in Kitchener, according to police.

Police said he was last seen running on Queen Street South towards Joseph Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777, extension 8191, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com.