Police release photo in connection to alleged assault in Cambridge

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) has released a photo of someone they're looking to speak with as they investigate an alleged assault in Cambridge.

Officers were called to a business in the area of Preston Parkway, around 2:15 a.m. on Monday, May 8.

Police say someone was assaulted by an unknown male and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, police released an image of someone they're looking to identify and speak to in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police (519-570-9777) or Crime Stoppers at (1-800-222-8477).