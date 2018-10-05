

CTV Kitchener





The Special Investigations Unit has cleared the Waterloo Regional Police Service of wrongdoing after a pursuit ended in a deadly crash on Highway 6.

It happened on Oct. 5, 2017.

Police officers responded to a possible abduction and assault in Cambridge around 9:30 a.m.

When the vehicle in question was located, the driver allegedly ignored attempts to stop him, and a pursuit began.

It continued into Hamilton on Highway 6 when the vehicle struck a transport truck head-on.

Nathan Wehrle, 15 of Cambridge, and Taryn Hewitt, 16 of London, were both killed.

The Special Investigations Unit investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

On Oct. 5 2018, the SIU cleared the Waterloo Regional Police Service of any wrongdoing in this incident.