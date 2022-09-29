Police make arrest in Viola Erb murder investigation

A 39-year-old Wilmot Township man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Viola Erb.

Erb, 88, was found dead inside her Baden home on Saturday.

On Thursday, Waterloo regional police said they had arrested and charged Erick Buhr with second-degree murder. Police would not comment on Buhr’s relationship to Erb.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19.

Viola Erb co-founded Erb Transport in 1959. Today it's one of the biggest transportation companies in the country.

On Wednesday, Wilmot mayor Les Armstrong said her loss will be “felt across the township.”