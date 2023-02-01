Police looking to speak to drivers believed to be involved in Kitchener crash

Investigators are looking to identify and speak to the drivers of a black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, a black Toyota Tundra pickup and a grey Honda sedan as shown in the image. (Submitted/WRPS) Investigators are looking to identify and speak to the drivers of a black Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, a black Toyota Tundra pickup and a grey Honda sedan as shown in the image. (Submitted/WRPS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver