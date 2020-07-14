KITCHENER -- Regional police are looking into white supremacist stickers in Kitchener after a photo of one was shared on social media over the weekend.

Twitter user Samantha Estoesta shared the photo, which appears to be in mid-town Kitchener, noting that someone else had asked her to share it.

The sticker reads, "Smash white guilt" over top of a person destroying the word guilt.

A Swastika can be seen in the illustration, and a white supremacist website is promoted to at the bottom.

"No more words; actions NOW," Estoesta's tweet reads in part.

"If you're a politician who votes against actions to address hate, you make Kitchener safer for THEM and NOT ME."

In the Twitter thread, the Waterloo Regional Police Service says they are "looking into them," and asks anyone who finds one to call them at 519-570-9777 to report them.

CTV News reached out to police by email on Tuesday morning but did not hear back.

Two local politicians also took to Twitter to condemn the stickers, saying they aren't welcome in Waterloo Region.

"Hate speech, racism and white supremacy have no place in our community," Regional Chair Karen Redman responded to the post.

Regional Coun. Tom Galloway also spoke out against the stickers on Twitter.

"This and all hate speech must be rooted out," he said.

"Denounce it wherever it rears its ugly head."

Another user also shared a photo of one that reads "Canada awake." Twitter user Matt Rodrigues said on Twitter that it was found near the intersection of Krug and Weber streets in Kitchener.

The City of Kitchener responded to him, saying that people who see these stickers can call the city and have a by-law case created for them.

A number of other photos were shared to Facebook over the weekend, as well.

Some of the other stickers have slogans like "Break debt slavery" and "Love not hate." In the last photo, a swastika is drawn in the "O" of the word "love," and a Star of David replaces the "A" in "hate."

This is not the first incident of racist propaganda being shared in Waterloo Region in recent days.

Back in June, a number of fliers that condemned interracial marriages were distributed in the region. Police said at the time they were looking into their distribution as a possible hate crime.