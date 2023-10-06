Kitchener

    • Police looking for missing woman last seen in Brantford

    missing person

    Haldimand County OPP are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who was last seen in Brantford.

    Police posted to social media Friday that they were seeking assistance in finding 26-year-old Skylar.

    She’s described as 5’1, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

    She was last seen in Brantford on Sept. 29 driving a black 2010 Madza with the licence plate CWTW859.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario Provincial Police.

