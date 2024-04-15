Police looking for missing 15-year-old

KITCHENER
    Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old missing from Haldimand County.

    Police say Chloe was last seen on Thursday, April 11 near Concession 12 Walpole.

    Chloe is described as thin, with blue eyes and shoulder length blonde hair.

    Police say she’s been known to frequent the Chatham-Kent area.

    Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

