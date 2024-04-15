Police looking for missing 15-year-old
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 15-year-old missing from Haldimand County.
Police say Chloe was last seen on Thursday, April 11 near Concession 12 Walpole.
Chloe is described as thin, with blue eyes and shoulder length blonde hair.
Police say she’s been known to frequent the Chatham-Kent area.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Insurance is high on frequently stolen vehicles. Here's how to reduce your premiums
Looking for a break on car insurance premiums is often top of mind for drivers. And finding ways to reduce that figure is especially important now, when rampant thefts have led to higher insurance costs.
Horrified worshippers watch online and in person as a bishop is stabbed at a church in Australia
Horrified worshippers watched online and in person as a bishop was stabbed at the altar during a church service in Sydney on Sunday evening, and three others were stabbed as people rushed to help. Police said there were no life-threatening wounds, and a man was arrested.
A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.
Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.
Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.
First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
How a DNA test solved the biggest mystery in one man's life
At 76 years old, Paul McLister learned the family he'd grown up with had kept a massive secret from him all his life. He also found answers to questions he'd pondered since childhood, and gained a whole new family — all because of a DNA test kit.
Israel's War Cabinet convenes to determine next steps after Iran attack
Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel early Sunday marked a change in approach for Tehran, which had relied on proxies across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. All eyes are now on whether Israel chooses to take further military action, while Washington seeks diplomatic measures instead to ease regional tensions.
'Like a parking lot': Toronto's Gardiner Expressway now down to 2 lanes in each direction for 3 years
A 700-metre stretch of the Gardiner Expressway in downtown Toronto is now running on two lanes in each direction for the foreseeable future and some drivers are already expecting traffic to get worse
Your morning coffee may be hundreds of thousands of years old
Using genes from coffee plants around the world, researchers built a family tree for the world's most popular type of coffee, known to scientists as Coffea arabica and to coffee lovers simply as 'arabica.'
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London
-
London and Oneida councils meeting for the first time this week
Members of London city council will be meeting with their counterparts on Oneida Nation of the Thames council. The very first joint meeting between the two governments will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Oneida Community Centre.
-
Somebody yelled 'Help!' and police are looking to find the person
OPP are looking to confirm the safety of a person who was reportedly heard screaming “Help!” near the Harriston Greenway Trail.
-
Overpass demolished at Dorchester Road and Highway 401
The overpass at Dorchester Road has been demolished, and traffic is flowing freely on the 401.
Windsor
-
First Canadian tornado of 2024 confirmed in Essex County
The first Canadian tornado of 2024 hit Essex County in March, says a report from the Northern Tornadoes Project.
-
Union reaches tentative deal with GreenShield Canada
Workers with GreenShield Canada have reached a tentative deal, according to the union.
-
Former high school teacher convicted of sex-related offences
A former high school teacher has been convicted of sex-related offences.
Barrie
-
Two people flee after rolling vehicle on Barrie road
A rollover has closed Little Avenue in Barrie.
-
Series of vehicle thefts under investigation in South Simcoe
Police in South Simcoe are investigating a rash of vehicle thefts, and one attempted theft over the weekend.
-
Reckless driver with fake identity charged with prohibited weapons in vehicle
Provincial police in Orillia pressed charges against a 28-year-old man after allegedly discovering prohibited weapons in his vehicle.
Northern Ontario
-
More northern Ont. towns affected by flooding, emergencies declared
The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking motorists to use caution while driving due to road damage and wash outs from recent flooding.
-
Fatal crash in northern Ont., 2 dead, 3 injured
Provincial police in northwestern Ontario are investigating a fatal crash on Highway 525 near Minaki, Ont.
-
How a DNA test solved the biggest mystery in one man's life
At 76 years old, Paul McLister learned the family he'd grown up with had kept a massive secret from him all his life. He also found answers to questions he'd pondered since childhood, and gained a whole new family — all because of a DNA test kit.
Ottawa
-
A look inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.
-
Eastern Ontario man wins $12.5 million Lotto Max jackpot
John Wilson of Battersea, Ont. was announced as one of the winners of the Lotto Max top prize in the March 8 draw.
-
Pro-Palestinian protest blocks parts of downtown Ottawa Monday morning
A pro-Palestinian protest took place in downtown Ottawa on Monday morning as tensions in the Middle East continue to increase with the Israel-Hamas war entering its sixth month.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Suspect shot after stabbing Toronto officer now charged with attempted murder: police
Toronto police say a 27-year-old man who was shot after stabbing a police officer in Toronto’s west end last week is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder.
-
Ontario to add more than 300 weekly GO Transit trips by the end of the month
Ontario will introduce more than 300 new weekly GO Transit trips by the end of the month, something Metrolinx describes as 'the single biggest enhancement of GO rail service since 2013.'
-
Fire blazes at high-rise condo in downtown Toronto
Crews are responding to a fire at a high-rise condo in the city’s downtown core.
Montreal
-
Fire in Hudson Que. causes major damage to 182-year-old church
A major fire at a church in Hudson, Que. has caused significant damage to the St. James Anglican Church that was built in 1842.
-
'We will definitely be living through a third referendum,' says Parti Quebecois leader
Parti Quebecois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon called his party the leading force in Quebec politics, and is calling on all stripes of Quebecers to get behind the independence movement.
-
Rock allegedly thrown from overpass smashes driver's windshield, Quebec police investigating
Quebec provincial police (SQ) are investigating after a rock smashed into a driver's windshield that may have been thrown from an overpass.
Atlantic
-
Youth hospitalized after stabbing: Halifax police
Police are looking for a youth who allegedly stabbed another youth in Halifax on Monday morning.
-
21 people arrested at pro-Palestinian demonstration in Halifax: police
Halifax Regional Police has arrested and charged 21 people at a pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Halifax Monday morning.
-
First 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians
The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect in pair of fatal shootings arrested: Winnipeg police
A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two fatal shootings after Winnipeg police put out a call earlier this month for help in finding him.
-
'I'm not the same anymore': Family searching for answers six months after death of Winnipeg man
Family and friends of Joseph Robert Campbell came together on Sunday to mark six months since the 24-year-old's tragic death.
-
Mitzi’s Restaurant customers line the block for the last time
Mitzi’s Restaurant in downtown Winnipeg shut its doors for good Saturday, after more than four decades in business.
Calgary
-
Calgary now has a safe surrender site for babies
The cradle is an anonymous drop-off site where an infant can be left in a heated, secured bed, signalling a silent alarm which informs staff.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Warnings issued for Calgary due to winter weather conditions
The warm, summer-like weather that Albertans enjoyed over the weekend will be replaced by winter weather conditions later Monday and early Tuesday.
-
Vehicle hits home in Edgemont
Calgary police say a vehicle hit a home in Edgemont Monday morning.
Edmonton
-
Firefighters battling large grass fire in east Edmonton
Firefighters have been battling a large grass fire in east Edmonton since 4 a.m.
-
Garage fire spreads to Grovenor home, several houses evacuated
Several homes in the Grovenor neighbourhood were evacuated because of a fire early Monday morning.
-
1 hospitalized in Queen Alexandra neighbourhood fire
One person was hospitalized after a fire at a multi-unit building south of Whyte Avenue Sunday evening.
Vancouver
-
'Major delays' expected in Delta due to 'pedestrians on road'
Drivers travelling through Delta, B.C., Monday were warned to expect major delays on some roads due to an incident involving pedestrians.
-
B.C. weather: 98-year-old temperature record broken, Metro Vancouver forecast shows sun
Spring has certainly arrived for many parts of the province as one city broke a 98-year-old temperature record on Sunday and many other regions are expected to see several days of sun.
-
Coroner's inquest into deadly Surrey hostage incident to begin this week
A coroner's inquest into a deadly 2019 hostage situation in Surrey is scheduled to begin this week.