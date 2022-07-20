Police looking for man after ‘indecent incident’ at Brantford mall

Brantford police have released photos of a man they’re looking to identify as part of an ongoing indecent incident investigation.

In a media release, police said it happened at a store in the Lynden Park Mall at Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Lynden Road on June 30 around 8:45 p.m.

Police say the man left before officers arrived at the scene.

Investigators are looking to identify and speak to the person in the photos.