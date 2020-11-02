KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are investigating "hate-motivated" graffiti at an elementary school in Waterloo.

Police say they received a report about the graffiti on Oct. 29 at a school in the area of Chesapeake Drive and New Bedford Drive in Waterloo. The Waterloo Catholic District School Board confirmed to CTV News that the incident happened at St. Luke Catholic School.

According to police, the school's door handles were secured with tape and there was hate-motivated graffiti at the front entrance of the building.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.