Police investigating five 'suspicious' leaf fires in Cambridge

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is continuing to investigate five “suspicious” leaf fires in Cambridge.

Police said between the hours of 11:45 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday, emergency services responded to five separate reports of piles of leaves on fire.

Police said the fires happened in the following areas:

Dudhope Avenue and South Street

Christopher Drive and Close Avenue

Christopher Drive and Foster Crescent

McNaughton Street and Lincoln Avenue

Wooded area near Champlain Boulevard and Dorset Road

“The fires were extinguished by the Cambridge Fire Department,” police said via a media release. “There were no reports of any physical injuries.”

Police are encouraging residents in these areas to check their home surveillance systems or dash-cams for video footage that may assist in the investigation.

“Investigators are looking for footage of suspicious persons during the overnight hours,” said police.

Anyone with information or video footages of these incidents is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 2299.