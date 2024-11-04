KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police investigating five 'suspicious' leaf fires in Cambridge

    Leaves that get the most sunlight will develop red leaves, as the sugars inside them are 'baked' into the red anthocyanin pigments. (Shutterstock / CNN) Leaves that get the most sunlight will develop red leaves, as the sugars inside them are 'baked' into the red anthocyanin pigments. (Shutterstock / CNN)
    Share

    The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is continuing to investigate five “suspicious” leaf fires in Cambridge.

    Police said between the hours of 11:45 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday, emergency services responded to five separate reports of piles of leaves on fire.

    Police said the fires happened in the following areas:

    • Dudhope Avenue and South Street
    • Christopher Drive and Close Avenue
    • Christopher Drive and Foster Crescent
    • McNaughton Street and Lincoln Avenue
    • Wooded area near Champlain Boulevard and Dorset Road

    “The fires were extinguished by the Cambridge Fire Department,” police said via a media release. “There were no reports of any physical injuries.”

    Police are encouraging residents in these areas to check their home surveillance systems or dash-cams for video footage that may assist in the investigation.

    “Investigators are looking for footage of suspicious persons during the overnight hours,” said police.

    Anyone with information or video footages of these incidents is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777, ext. 2299.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News