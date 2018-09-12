

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate after an oil spill in Cambridge Tuesday caused two collisions.

Police say just before 4:40 p.m. oil was spilled in the southbound lanes of the roundabout at Franklin Boulevard and Savage Drive.

Shortly after police responded to a call involving two separate collisions. One involved a motorcyclist and the other involved a cyclist who both had fallen due to the oil spill.

The driver of the motorcycle suffered minor injuries and did not require any medical treatment.

The cyclist was transported to Cambridge Memorial Hospital by ambulance to be treated for minor injuries.

As a result of the spill Franklin Boulevard was closed between Clyde Road and Savage Drive while crews worked to clean up the spill.

Police say the source of the spill is still unknown and are asking anyone with information to contact them.