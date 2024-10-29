Police investigating breaks-ins at two Guelph businesses

The Guelph Police Service is trying to identify a man as part of an investigation into break-ins at two Guelph businesses last month.

Investigators said they responded to a business near Clair Road and Gordon Street in the early hours of the morning on September 7.

The owner reported that when they arrived, they found a rear door that was pried open. A quantity of cash and a laptop were reportedly stolen.

Four hours later, police were called to another business near Stone Road West and Scottsdale Drive.

“Staff had arrived to find a rear door had been pried open,” police said in a media release. “A tip jar containing cash was stolen and the suspect attempted to break into a cash register, damaging it.”

Police said the suspect was described in both incidents as a man wearing red shoes, brown pants, a black hoodie with an unknown logo, black gloves, a grey hat and a green or grey Adidas backpack with a red or orange logo. It’s believed he arrived in a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Ian Smith of the Break Enter Auto Theft Unit at 519-824-1212, ext. 7125 or email ismith@guelphpolice.ca.