

Spencer Turcotte , CTV Kitchener





Regional police are investigating after an alleged armed home invasion in Kitchener.

Police responded to the area of Huron Road and Battler Road early Wednesday morning.

Two men forced their way inside a home and confronted a victim, according to officials.

They say both men were carrying guns.

One of the suspects discharged a gun during the incident, according to police.

The first suspect has been described as a young black man and about 5'10 with a skinny build.

A second suspect is described as a young black man and about 6'2 with a skinny build.

No injuries were sustained.

Police are still investigating.