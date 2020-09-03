KITCHENER -- Police have identified the person who was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV on Thursday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Oxford Road 22 and Oxford Road 29 between Drumbo and Innerkip at around 4 p.m.

Police at the scene said that a 25-year-old man driving the motorcycle was killed. He was taken to hospital by EMS, but was later pronounced dead. Police said they were working to notify next-of-kin, but on Friday morning identified the deceased as Ryan Gopsill of Innerkip.

The driver of the SUV wasn't injured, police said in a news release.

Several roads were closed while police investigated into Thursday evening. They had all reopened by 10 p.m.

It's not yet clear what caused the crash or whether charges are expected. The investigation is ongoing.