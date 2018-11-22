

CTV Kitchener





A 45-year-old male is facing charges after a drug investigation in Woodstock.

The incident began on Guysborough Drive on Sunday evening, continuing until Monday evening.

Otis Gatt was charged with possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking, as well as production-related charges.

"The resident called 911, so police arrived on scene, and they found some suspicious activity inside the home," said Nikki van Leeuwen, a police officer with the Woodstock Police Service.

The Organized Crime Unit with the OPP came to handle potentially toxic or dangerous materials.

Police seized an estimated $4,300 worth of controlled substances from the property.