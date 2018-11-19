Featured
Police close roads for drug investigation in Woodstock
Police blocking the road on Guysborough Drive in Woodstock.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 1:07PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 19, 2018 4:49PM EST
A drug investigation prompted a heavy police presence in Woodstock on Monday morning.
The Woodstock Police Service announced in a press release that Guysborough Drive would be closed between Upper Thames Drive and Dorchester Court.
They had been on-scene since the night before, when a neighbour reportedly called 911 over reports of a robber in one of the homes.
"The resident called 911, so police arrived on scene, and they found some suspicious activity inside the home," said Nikki van Leeuwen, a police officer with the Woodstock Police Service.
The investigation was a joint effort between the WPS and the Ontario Provincial Police.
Woodstock Fire and Oxford County EMS were also on scene.
Police arrested a 45-year-old man, who is facing charges of possession and trafficking.
Police said there was no immediate risk to public safety in what they are calling a fluid situation.
On the service's Facebook page, police said that the scene was expected to be cleared by 6 p.m.
Woodstock police, OPP, Woodstock fire and Oxford County EMS on scene of a drug investigation at a home on Guysborough Drive. @CTVKitchener pic.twitter.com/tAkd2pTX1f— Marta Czurylowicz (@martaczurCTV) November 19, 2018