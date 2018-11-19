

CTV Kitchener





A drug investigation prompted a heavy police presence in Woodstock on Monday morning.

The Woodstock Police Service announced in a press release that Guysborough Drive would be closed between Upper Thames Drive and Dorchester Court.

They had been on-scene since the night before, when a neighbour reportedly called 911 over reports of a robber in one of the homes.

"The resident called 911, so police arrived on scene, and they found some suspicious activity inside the home," said Nikki van Leeuwen, a police officer with the Woodstock Police Service.

The investigation was a joint effort between the WPS and the Ontario Provincial Police.

Woodstock Fire and Oxford County EMS were also on scene.

Police arrested a 45-year-old man, who is facing charges of possession and trafficking.

Police said there was no immediate risk to public safety in what they are calling a fluid situation.

On the service's Facebook page, police said that the scene was expected to be cleared by 6 p.m.