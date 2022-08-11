Police discover abandoned animals in distress in Haldimand County: OPP

An investigation has been launched into the discovery of abandoned animals in distress at a Haldimand County property.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, officers responded to a dispute between a landlord and tenant just before 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, police found five deceased calves as well as several surviving calves, pigs, sheep and chickens in critical condition.

OPP said a veterinarian was called and some animals had to be euthanized.

Animal Welfare Services attended the property to remove the animals and will be taking over the investigation.

No further information has been given at this time.

OPP asks anyone who witnesses or knows of any acts of animal cruelty to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers as 1-800-222-8477.