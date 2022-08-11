Police discover abandoned animals in distress in Haldimand County: OPP

Police in the Grey Highlands are investigating after recovering the body of a missing person from a lake on Aug. 5 (File/CTV News). Police in the Grey Highlands are investigating after recovering the body of a missing person from a lake on Aug. 5 (File/CTV News).

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver