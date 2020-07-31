KITCHENER -- The Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police say they're working with the coroner after a man was found dead in the Township of Centre Wellington on Friday morning.

The OPP and Guelph-Wellington Paramedics were called to First Line W around 9:20 a.m. Police say there was a man who died suddenly in his home.

The OPP said the cause of death hasn't been determined. The name of the deceased hasn't been released.

There is no other information available at this time.