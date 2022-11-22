Police concerned for safety of missing teen

Waterloo regional police are searching for a missing 15-year-old Helen Rose from Kitchener. (WRPS) Waterloo regional police are searching for a missing 15-year-old Helen Rose from Kitchener. (WRPS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

TV meteorologist, pilot die in U.S. news helicopter crash

A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver