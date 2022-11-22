Police concerned for safety of missing teen

Waterloo regional police are searching for a missing 15-year-old teen from Kitchener.

On Tuesday around 7:30 p.m., police said Helen Rose was missing, and there is concern for her well-being.

She is described as 5-foot-5 with a slim build, long blond hair, hazel eyes and has a nose piercing.

She was last seen wearing a puffy winter jacket, blue jeans and a grey Roots sweatshirt. She was carrying a black backpack and a pink and grey duffle bag.

Police said Rose was “possibly travelling with an unknown female in a blue Dodge Caravan.”