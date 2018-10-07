

CTV Kitchener





Brantford Police are looking for two men who robbed a convenience store with a weapon.

The two men walked into Maple Convenience, at 373 Colborne Street, around 6:20 a.m. Saturday.

Police say one man struggled with the clerk while the other acted as a lookout.

They left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the clerk had minor injuries as a result of the struggle.

One of the men is described as a white, short, and “heavy-set.” He was wearing a grey zip-up hoodie with black stitching, grey jogging pants, grey baseball cap with white lettering, grey shoes and black gloves.

The other man was tall, skinny, in his 20’s and had some facial hair. He was wearing a red Air Jordan hoodie with a black logo on the left side, jeans and white running shoes. He also had a dark cloth sticking out of his rear pocket of his jeans.

Police say they are not disclosing the weapon used for investigative reasons.

They’re asking the public not to approach the men.

They should be considered armed and dangerous.