Police arrest man wanted in connection to an attempted murder
Waterloo Regional Police say a man is in custody after a high-risk arrest in Kitchener July 26, 2018. (Source: @WRPSToday)
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, July 26, 2018 7:03PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say a man is in custody after a high-risk arrest in Kitchener Thursday evening.
Police say the man was arrested near Bridgeport Road and Lancaster Street.
He was wanted in connection to an attempted murder investigation in West Grey.
Police say they seized three loaded handguns, ammunition and an undisclosed amount of cash.
No further details were provided at this time.