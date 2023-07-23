Police appeal for information surrounding hit-and-run involving a cyclist

A photo released by Waterloo regional police in connection to a hit-and-run in Cambridge on July 4. (Twitter: @WRPS) A photo released by Waterloo regional police in connection to a hit-and-run in Cambridge on July 4. (Twitter: @WRPS)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Barbie' takes the box office crown and 'Oppenheimer' soars in a historic weekend

'Barbenheimer' didn't just work: it spun box office gold. The social media-fuelled fusion of Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' brought moviegoers back to the theatres in record numbers this weekend, vastly outperforming projections and giving a glimmer of hope to the lagging exhibition business, amid the sobering backdrop of strikes.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver