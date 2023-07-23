Police appeal for information surrounding hit-and-run involving a cyclist

Waterloo regional police have released a photo in connection to a hit-and-run in Cambridge involving a cyclist and a sedan earlier this month.

Police say they responded to reports of the collision on July 4 around 3:10 p.m. in the area of Elgin Street North and Winter Avenue.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle struck the cyclist and drove away.

The 26-year-old male cyclist suffered minor injuries.

Police say the suspect vehicle is believed to be a light-coloured Nissan Altima, with the last numbers of the licence place being 692.

The investigation is ongoing Anyone who witness the incident or has dash-cam footage of the collision is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.