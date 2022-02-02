Poker chips, gaming machines, cash seized from Kitchener 'gaming house'
Waterloo regional police have seized $36,000 in cash, poker chips and gaming machines following an investigation into a “gaming house” in Kitchener.
Officers performed a warrant at a home at an industrial unit in the area of Ottawa Street South and Nyberg Street on Jan. 30. According to a news release, they found 18 people in the unit and 17 of them “were actively engaged in gambling.” They were arrested for founding a gaming house, police said.
Officers seized:
- More than $36,000 in Canadian currency
- Four electronic gaming machines
- Three gambling tables
- Approximately 500 poker chips (representing roughly $10,000)
- Two computers
- Cell phones
- Surveillance equipment
A 51-year-old Kitchener man and a 54-year-old Cambridge man are facing several charges, including keeping a gaming house, book-making, founding a gaming house and possession of property obtained by crime.
The investigation is ongoing. Additional charges are expected.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.