People around the world are giving back to the environment for Earth Day.

In Waterloo Region, dozens gathered to plant trees at the Blair Outdoor Recreation Centre.

Those who organized the event call it a reconciliation planting: Indigenous elders also taught volunteers how to grow a sustainable green space.

“How they can do land restorations on their own property and the parks surrounding their houses, anywhere where the land will allow it,” explains Andrew Judge, a workshop leader. “We are in sort of a desparate situation right now to respond to climate change, and now is the time for action.”

The property spans more than 10 hectares, with volunteers attending to help restore the land there by planting trees.

A walking tour was scheduled for the afternoon to teach participants more about how they can improve their own environments.