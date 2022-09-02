Plane crashes on Guelph airport runway: OPP

An investigation is ongoing following a crash involving an airplane at Guelph Airpark.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, emergency crews responded to a reported crash around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators determined that a small two-seater airplane crashed on the runway and received moderate damage.

The two occupants in the plane were not injured.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and Transport Canada are continuing the investigation.

No further details are available at this time.