Norfolk County OPP responded to a downed plane in Middleton on Friday.

Around 8:00 p.m., emergency services responded to a report of a plane crash at Byerlay Side Road.

It was determined that the 72-year-old male pilot was attempting to land his single engine Cessna plane.

The plane crashed and flipped over upon landing.

The pilot suffered minor injuries, and was checked out on-scene by paramedics.

An investigation by the Transportation Safety Board is underway.