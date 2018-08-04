Featured
Plane crashes in Norfolk County
Norfolk County OPP responded to a report of a crashed plane in Middleton on Friday. (@OPP_WR / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, August 4, 2018 11:30AM EDT
Norfolk County OPP responded to a downed plane in Middleton on Friday.
Around 8:00 p.m., emergency services responded to a report of a plane crash at Byerlay Side Road.
It was determined that the 72-year-old male pilot was attempting to land his single engine Cessna plane.
The plane crashed and flipped over upon landing.
The pilot suffered minor injuries, and was checked out on-scene by paramedics.
An investigation by the Transportation Safety Board is underway.