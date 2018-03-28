

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are searching for several suspects after they say a pizza delivery driver was robbed in Kitchener.

Police say the driver was delivering an order to a home on Cedar Woods Crescent at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, the driver realized he was given a false address and was confronted by three males at the entrance to a pathway where he had been standing.

After a short interaction, police say the driver was pushed to the ground and the pizzas were stolen.

The three took off on foot towards Greenfield Avenue.

No injuries have been reported and police have not released a description of the suspects.

Police are reminding everyone to be aware of their surroundings at night. They’re asking anyone with information to phone them.