A barn fire in the Jarvis area spread to a second barn Monday morning, leaving a number of pigs dead.

Haldimand County OPP say the fire was spotted around 1 a.m. at a farm on Highway 3, about 15 kilometres east of Simcoe.

According to police, both barns were destroyed. It was not immediately clear how many pigs were killed or if any were saved.

Highway 3 remained closed between Keith Richardson Parkway and East Quarter Line until around 9:45 a.m.

Fire crews remained on-site after that dealing with hotspots.