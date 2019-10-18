

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A pickup truck collided into the side of a house in Kitchener on Friday morning after a two-vehicle crash.

It happened at the intersection of Westmount Road and Queen's Boulevard at around 8:30 a.m.

Another car, a sedan, was also involved in the crash. It had serious damage to its passenger side and roof.

It ended up on the front lawn of a house.

Emergency services were on scene. One driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A family was inside the home that the pickup truck crashed into, but no one was injured. They're out of the home but police say they should be allowed back in soon.

One lane was blocked and traffic was backed out.

