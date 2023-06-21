Perth South maintains Pride flag policy following council meeting
Perth South Township has decided not to alter its flag policy after an extensive council meeting held on Tuesday.
The discussion was centered on the flying of a Pride flag by the municipality during the first week of June, which drew complaints from some residents.
While one councillor voiced their opposition to what the Pride flag represents, the majority of the council voiced their support of the flag.
During the meeting, each councillor expressed their opinion on the township's current flag policy, leading to passionate and divisive statements.
Ultimately, the council decided to retain the existing policy, with a review planned for a later date.
Councillor Mark Bell, among those advocating for an early policy review, delivered a prepared statement opposing the Pride flag, highlighting concerns about drag queen story time for children, and transgender athlete participation in sports.
“By raising a flag we are inherently excluding others, which is why the flag policy need clarification,” said Bell. “My main objective and the goal is to fight for the innocence of our children. In my opinion what the Pride flag represents has shifted.”
Councillors Sam Corriveau and Jaime Martin expressed their support for the Pride flag and emphasized the importance of a safe and welcoming community.
“I want Perth South to be a safe and diverse community for all to live, and for me that is a piece of what the Pride flag is all about,” said Corriveau.
“Our community pole is here for us to support our members of our community, and as councillors our job is to make this community better,” said Martin. “To make it stronger, to make it more welcoming, to do everything we can to make it a safe space for all of the members of our community.”
Currently, the policy permits community flags to be flown for a week at a time.
Some councillors proposed extending this duration, however, a motion to do so was rejected, and the council agreed to conduct a review of the policy in 2024.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian plane detects sounds in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
From moguls to medicine: Former Olympic skier changes course to become Quebec family doctor
Maxime Dufour-Lapointe is a world-class skier, having competed in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and in multiple Word Cup competitions alongside her two younger sisters, Justine and Chloe. You can now call her Dr. Dufour-Lapointe. She'll soon be taking on a pivotal role as a family physician.
'I know what it's like to actually be underrepresented': Cree-Metis artist on uplifting Indigenous voices
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
'Everybody's mother': Google Doodle celebrates Inuk author on Indigenous Peoples Day
Visitors to Google's home page on National Indigenous Peoples Day get a chance to learn about late Inuk author Mitiarjuk Nappaaluk. She is featured in Wednesday's Google Doodle, a temporary interactive feature on the site that celebrates people, holidays, events and anniversaries.
U.S. jury convicts Canadian for defrauding victims of millions in mass-mailing 'psychic' scheme
A federal jury in the United States has convicted a Canadian man for running a mass-mailing 'psychic' scheme that defrauded victims of more than US$175 million over multiple decades.
Summer solstice brings druids, pagans and thousands of curious people to Stonehenge
A seemingly curious alliance of druids, pagans, hippies, local residents and tourists gathered around a prehistoric stone circle on a plain in southern England to express their devotion to the sun, or to have some communal fun.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The latest on the missing Titanic sub, the search for two missing RCAF members continues, and the feds will implement a new Canada Disability Benefit.
Canada disability benefit bill passes Parliament
The federal government's bill to implement a new Canada Disability Benefit passed Parliament on Tuesday.
London
-
Two arrested after early morning stabbing
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing early Wednesday morning.
-
Tensions rise as councillor demands clarity about city’s response to homelessness
A blistering inquisition of city staff yielded few new details about the city’s long-term strategy to address the homelessness crisis.
-
‘This is an incredible blessing’: Windsor winner of $35 million Lotto Max prize revealed
A Windsor resident says he can hardly remember the days that followed his life changing discovery — that he was the very lucky winner $35 million.
Windsor
-
‘This is an incredible blessing’: Windsor winner of $35 million Lotto Max prize revealed
A Windsor resident says he can hardly remember the days that followed his life changing discovery — that he was the very lucky winner $35 million.
-
Active investigation in Leamington: OPP
A suspect is in custody following an early morning investigation in Leamington, OPP say.
-
Windsor police search for missing senior
Windsor police are looking for an elderly resident who was reported missing early Wednesday morning.
Barrie
-
Train track trestle bridge catches fire in Utopia
The train track fire on the CP line occurred at the 25th Sideroad and Line 6 near Utopia.
-
Missing Barrie woman feared to have been abducted for human trafficking
Police in Barrie hope the public can help locate a missing woman last seen leaving the family's home more than 10 days ago, while her family fears she is being held against her will.
-
Simcoe County puts spin on traffic solutions by adding roundabouts
Eight new roundabouts will be constructed across Simcoe County over the next five years, with two underway in Springwater and Essa townships.
Northern Ontario
-
Montreal man arrested on Polar Bear Express train with large drug cache
Provincial police in northern Ontario arrested a 26-year-old Montreal man travelling on the Polar Bear Express train with a large number of narcotics Tuesday.
-
Canadian plane detects sounds in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
-
Toronto couple returns from vacation to find people living in their car
A Toronto couple returned home from a 12-day European vacation this week to find two people living in their car.
Ottawa
-
Here's what we know about the Chinook helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa
A search and recovery operation continues in the Ottawa River near Garrison Petawawa, more than a day after a military helicopter crashed during a training exercise.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | New $2 coin honours Indigenous people
On the eve of the summer solstice, a day of significance for First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people, the Royal Canadian Mint honoured their rich heritage with a two dollar commemorative circulation coin celebrating National Indigenous Peoples Day.
-
Bear spotted in Kanata prompts 5 schools to shelter in place briefly
Students and staff at five schools in Kanata were told to shelter in place Tuesday afternoon after a black bear was spotted in the area.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 2 dead after fiery crash, explosions on Hwy. 401 east of Toronto
Two people are dead after a three-vehicle crash caused several explosions and fires on Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. late Tuesday night.
-
Toronto couple returns from vacation to find people living in their car
A Toronto couple returned home from a 12-day European vacation this week to find two people living in their car.
-
Canadian plane detects sounds in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
Montreal
-
Quebec housing minister under investigation by ethics commissioner
Quebec Housing Minister France-Elaine Duranceau is under investigation by the National Assembly's ethics commissioner, Ariane Mignolet.
-
From moguls to medicine: Former Olympic skier changes course to become Quebec family doctor
Maxime Dufour-Lapointe is a world-class skier, having competed in the 2014 Olympics in Sochi and in multiple Word Cup competitions alongside her two younger sisters, Justine and Chloe. You can now call her Dr. Dufour-Lapointe. She'll soon be taking on a pivotal role as a family physician.
-
Man, 44, stabbed in downtown Montreal fight: police
A fight in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough Tuesday night resulted in the stabbing of one 44-year-old man and the arrest of another. Police were called to the scene in front of the Welcome Hall Mission homeless shelter near St-Antoine and Lusignan Streets around 9:50 p.m.
Atlantic
-
Canadian plane detects sounds in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
-
Middleton mayor calls for urgent hospital improvements following patient death
The mayor of Middleton, N.S., is calling for urgent hospital staffing improvements following the recent death of a patient who went into cardiac arrest when there was no doctor on site.
-
Ferry running between P.E.I., Nova Scotia expected to be out of commission for weeks
The MV Confederation is sitting still alongside Wood Islands, Prince Edward Island, and is set to be out of commission for weeks, which is bad news for local tourism operators.
Winnipeg
-
'There's just sorrow:' Bus driver says rides must continue in wake of deadly crash
Doug Westhouse sits straight behind the wheel of a 12-passenger bus driving along a rural Manitoba highway waiting for the next call for a ride
-
Manitoba community prepares to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed in bus crash
Joe Coffey is preparing for something that doesn't normally happen in his small community. He owns Sneath-Strilchuk Funeral Services, one of two funeral homes in Dauphin, Man., a city of 8,600 that is preparing to say goodbye to 15 seniors killed last week in a fiery bus crash.
-
RCMP say three children have died in separate drownings in Manitoba
Three children died in separate drownings in Manitoba over a five-day period, RCMP said Tuesday.
Calgary
-
A decade later, Calgarians' memories of the 2013 flood remain close to the surface
In June 2013, when the city warned Bowness residents a flood was coming, Brenda Ferris initially thought her house would be spared any damage.
-
Calgary better equipped to handle a 2013-level flood event but work remains
If nature serves up another 2013-level flood event, Calgary could expect to prevent 55 per cent of the losses suffered a decade ago.
-
Canadian plane detects sounds in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
Edmonton
-
'I had no ill intent': Smith apologizes for ethics violation while NDP demands RCMP investigation
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith rose in the legislature Tuesday to offer an apology for her ethics violation. It came more than six months after the phone calls that landed her in trouble.
-
Canadian plane detects sounds in search for missing submersible
A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises overnight in the area of the missing submersible that was heading for the wreck of the Titanic.
-
Canada disability benefit bill passes Parliament
The federal government's bill to implement a new Canada Disability Benefit passed Parliament on Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
'It's completely unfair': Girl with autism excluded from field trip
A Langley family is devastated their 12-year-old daughter was told she couldn’t participate in the year-end trip with the rest of her peers, just six days before the field trip.
-
Vancouver woman illustrates city's most iconic storefronts
Mikayla Hong always knew she wanted to draw, but she didn't take her passion seriously until a few years ago. She started drawing storefronts and posting them online during the pandemic as a way to support local businesses.
-
Vancouver Aquarium asks public not to touch baby harbour seals, after rescued pup dies
Harbour seal pup season is in full swing at the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre. Five baby seals have been brought to the facility in the past week, all of them less than 10 days old, all somehow separated from their mothers in local waters.