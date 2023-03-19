Person pulled from Grand River near Brantford dies in hospital

A woman who was pulled from the Grand River with life-threatening injuries on Sunday morning has died.

Emergency services were called to the area of Tutela Heights Road and Cockshutt Road just south of Brantford around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Brantford Fire said first responders were able to remove the woman from the water and lifesaving efforts were performed on scene before she was taken to Brantford General Hospital.

On Monday morning, Brantford police said the woman had died in hospital.

Police do not believe the incident is criminal. No further updates from authorities are expected.