KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police say they’ve received at least five reports from people who recently fell for a puppy scam.

In each case the victim responded to an online ad.

They either sent money or bought gift cards to pay for the puppy that was advertised.

But in the end, they never received their new dog.

“This scam isn’t new,” says Cst. Ashley Dietrich. “Puppies are the most popular, but it could be any animal that people could fall victim to. “

Police are once again reminding the public to do research before paying for a puppy.

They say you should only make purchases from known breeders or local humane shelters.