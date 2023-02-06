Pedestrian struck in crash at Kitchener intersection
A crash in Kitchener has sent three people to hospital, including a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle that left the roadway.
Police say the collision happened just before 9 a.m. on Monday at the corner of Westmount Road and Queen’s Boulevard.
According to police, two vehicles collided and one of them then left the roadway and hit a pedestrian.
The pedestrian and the two drivers were taken to hospital by ambulance. Police say their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Several neighbours in the area told CTV News crashes and close calls are common at the intersection and they don’t feel safe driving – or even walking – there.
“Going to the intersection, I never trust the green light,” said Queen’s Boulevard resident Erika Urssa. “I always look because I know it always happens here.
There is an elementary school directly across the street from where the crash happened but police say the pedestrian is an adult male and not a student.
Police say charges are pending. They’re asking anyone with dash cam footage or who witnessed the crash to call them at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399.
The intersection was fully reopened at 10:30 a.m.
