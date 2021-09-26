Pedestrian killed in collision near Cambridge identified

Cambridge -

One man is dead after being struck by a pick-up truck on Wellington Road 124 just outside of Cambridge early Sunday morning.

OPP along with fire crews and paramedics responded to the scene around 1:00 a.m.

According to police the vehicle was travelling westbound on Wellington Road 124 when it struck the man near the railway crossing just west of Wellington Road 32.

On Monday, police announced that the victim of the crash has been identified as 58-year-old Cu Hoang of Guelph.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.