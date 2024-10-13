Pedestrian dies after being struck by a vehicle in North Perth

One person has died following a motor vehicle collision in North Perth Saturday night.

Emergency services responded to a serious collision on Perth Road 164, just north of Line 77, around 8 p.m. According to the Perth County Ontario Provincial Police, a pedestrian had been struck on the roadway.

The pedestrian, an 83-year-old North Perth resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and members of the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team are assisting Perth County OPP with the investigation.

The area of Perth Road 164 between Line 78 and Line 75 was closed “for the protection of emergency responders and to facilitate the investigation,” but has since reopened.