Pedestrian charged after being struck by vehicle
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 6:04AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 12, 2018 12:32PM EST
Police responded to a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Phillip Street in Waterloo around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police say the driver was driving north when a 16-year-old female crossed the street in front of him.
Phillip Street was blocked for several hours while police investigated.