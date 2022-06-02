PC Matthew Rae elected in Perth-Wellington

CTV News’ Decision Desk has declared Progressive Conservative Matthew Rae as the winner in the riding of Perth-Wellington.

Rae had 46.6 per cent of the vote as of 10:42 p.m. with 51 out of 61 polls reporting.

He will fill the empty seat left by fellow PC Randy Pettapiece. Pettapiece announced in the fall of 2021 he would not be seeking a fourth term after representing the riding since 2011.

Rae was previously the manager of communications and stakeholder relations for Perth-Wellington MP John Nater and also worked as Pettapiece’s executive assistant when the PCs formed a government in 2018.