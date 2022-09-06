Party along Ezra Avenue in Waterloo leaves trail of damage

A large gathering on Ezra Avenue Monday night left a trail of damage in Waterloo’s university district.

At least one truck is substantially damaged after a number of people allegedly climbed on top of it.

On Tuesday morning, the truck could be seen with windows smashed in, the hood and roof dented, and mirrors ripped off.

The damage to a truck after an Ezra Avenue gathering. (Jeff Pickel/CTV News Kitchener)

The owner, Owen Brawley, said he thinks the damage is likely over $10,000.

“[I’m] disappointed for sure, I was disappointed. I haven’t had a lot of luck with this truck, it was stolen once before in this area, now it’s obviously been heavily vandalized,” said

Video posted on social media and geotagged to Ezra Avenue shows the area packed with hundreds of people, litter-strewn across the street and flashing emergency lights.

In another video, several people could be seen climbing on top of a blue truck.

One of the videos posted online appears to show an individual holding a golf club and repeatedly swinging the golf club into the windshield of the vehicle

Witnesses say at one point, there was a couch on the roof.

Brawley said he is not a student at the University of Waterloo or Wilfrid Laurier University.

He said he parked his truck on Ezra Avenue overnight to visit his girlfriend who lives close by.

Witnesses say hundreds of people were on Ezra Avenue Monday night, with a small number in the crowd behaving very recklessly, including crowd surfing.

When speaking to CTV News, students who just moved to Waterloo days ago, say they find this behaviour shocking and concerning.

Brawley says he has reported this damage to the police.

Waterloo regional police said officers responded around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 to reports of a large gathering in the area of Ezra Avenue and Clayfield Avenue in Waterloo.

Police said a man was struck in the head by what is believed to be a side-view mirror of a vehicle that had been thrown into the air. Another male was injured after falling.

The crowd dispersed after approximately three hours, and a street sweeper was brought in to clean up an extensive amount of litter and debris that was left behind, according to police.