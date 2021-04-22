Advertisement
Park passes available to borrow at Kitchener, Waterloo public libraries
Published Thursday, April 22, 2021 11:26AM EDT Last Updated Thursday, April 22, 2021 4:03PM EDT
KITCHENER -- Park passes are now available for people to borrow from the Kitchener Public Library and Waterloo Public Library.
Starting Thursday, KPL and WPL are offering Grand River Parks and Ontario Parks passes. People can borrow the passes for three weeks at a time.
The pass for Grand River Parks offers free entry for up to six people arriving in the same vehicle. The Ontario Parks pass offers free day-use access to Ontario Provincial Park for one vehicle.
The library said park capacity limits are in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Passes are available at any KPL or WPL location.