The 160th Paris Fair drew to a close Monday after five days of festivities.

Across 75 acres of the Pair Fairgrounds, people crowded to enjoy all the things to see, do and taste.

The fair is run by the Paris Agricultural Society to promote the community.

“One of our long-time favourite events that happen here at the fair is that we have exhibits, and people enter items to be judged,” said Cheryl Muir with the PAS.

About 60,000 people attended last year’s fair, with the same number expected for 2018.

For a town of around 10,000, the fair brings much in the way of tourism and economic benefit.

Attendees could play carnival games, go on rides, and enjoy various fair foods.