'I was disappointed': Party along Ezra Avenue in Waterloo leaves trail of damage
Owen Brawley said he received a phone call around 4 a.m. on Tuesday informing him his pickup truck was ruined.
Parked on Ezra Avenue, Brawley’s truck was one of the many pieces of personal property damaged during a large gathering on Monday.
“[I’m] disappointed for sure, I was disappointed. I haven’t had a lot of luck with this truck. It was stolen once before in this area, now it’s obviously been heavily vandalized,” said
The windshield was smashed, the hood and roof had been crumpled in, the mirrors were torn off and even the license plate had been stolen.
Police say there were several reports of property damage stemming from a large gathering on Ezra Avenue Monday night that left a trail of damage in Waterloo’s university district.
Video posted on social media and geotagged to Ezra Avenue shows the area packed with hundreds of people, litter-strewn across the street and flashing emergency lights.
In another video, several people could be seen climbing on top of a blue truck.
One of the videos posted online appears to show an individual holding a golf club and repeatedly swinging the golf club into the windshield of the vehicle.
“There is clear video all over. I mean I don’t know what they were thinking. There is a big group of 100’s of people, you have to know there are going to be videos,” said Brawley.
Brawley said he is not a student at the University of Waterloo or Wilfrid Laurier University.
He said he parked his truck on Ezra Avenue overnight to visit his girlfriend who lives close by.
Witnesses say hundreds of people were on Ezra Avenue Monday night, with a small number in the crowd behaving very recklessly, including crowd surfing.
It's not clear if the people involved in the destruction are students at nearby universities, but a representative from Laurier said if they are the consequences will be severe.
“At Laurier that could lead to suspension or expulsion. If you are found damaging cars burning mattresses lighting places on fire, that type of activity is not acceptable, and we don’t want those students part of our community,” said Ivan Joseph, vice-president of student affairs at Wilfrid Laurier University.
When speaking to CTV News, students who just moved to Waterloo days ago, say they find this behaviour shocking and concerning.
“I was a little scared. I just chose Laurier for the program. I didn’t realize it was a crazy party school, and now there are people getting injured,” one student told CTV News.
Another witness to the gathering said: “there was a lot of people on shopping carts, there was a lot of jumping and yelling and there was people on mattresses and they were trying to light the mattresses on fire.”
Waterloo regional police said officers responded around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 to reports of a large gathering in the area of Ezra Avenue and Clayfield Avenue in Waterloo.
Police said a man was struck in the head by what is believed to be a side-view mirror of a vehicle that had been thrown into the air. Another male was injured after falling.
The crowd dispersed after approximately three hours, and a street sweeper was brought in to clean up an extensive amount of litter and debris that was left behind, according to police.
LOCAL ELECTED OFFICIALS WEIGHT IN
Mayor of Waterloo Dave Jaworsky said there is heightened monitoring of the university districts during certain days and times during the school year, including the start of September.
While he didn't get into specifics of what's planned in response to the Monday night gathering, he said it always prompts a review of what the city and its partners are doing.
Jaworsky noted that with about 50,000 students arriving for the school year, only a fraction are taking part in parties like the one recently seen on Ezra Avenue.
He also had this message for those who may now have some regrets.
“There's always a good way to go out and know your community. To go visit our retailers. To apologize. That's always something you can do, and it's well appreciated. "
Jawarsky said students can work with the university should they have problems or any challenges.
"Universities and colleges are well set up to offer your advice. This isn't a one strike and you're out type of community. But we want to make sure everyone has the best chance of success. And if you've fallen off the beaten path there's lots of people here in the community to help you get right back on,” he said.
Ward 7 councillor Tenille Bonoguore said the students who have chosen to call Waterloo region home need to remember to be good neighbours across the community.
“This is your home now, which is awesome, but we want you while you're here to really step into your potential and to step up,” said Bonoguore. “I mean that's what university is all about. You could be changing the world, you can be helping the planet, you can have a real impact right here right now in the place that you have chosen. So, I think that we would ask is don't cheapen that, don't waste that. All we need is for people to be good neighbours.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should care about the provincial election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
What kind of support is the federal government offering Sask. First Nation after stabbings?
The federal government promised support to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree First Nation in the aftermath of a deadly mass stabbing, but what does that look like?
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
Majority of Canadians view a politician's open support of trucker protest as negative: survey
Most Canadians say they would hold a negative view of a politician who openly supported the trucker protest that took place in Ottawa earlier this year, a new survey from Nanos Research shows.
Suspect in Sask. stabbing not on James Smith Cree Nation, still at large
Police in Saskatchewan say a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation has not checked out and the suspect in a series of stabbing attacks is still at large.
Sask. police end 3rd dangerous persons alert, unconnected to mass stabbings
A dangerous persons alert issued by Maidstone RCMP has been cancelled.
Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
A fugitive wanted in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan has a nearly two-decade long criminal record and a propensity for violence when intoxicated, a parole board document says.
Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no
Is the coronavirus on its way out? Scientists say no and predict the scourge that's already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future.
London
-
Downtown businesses press city to help homeless with petition
A petition that urges the City of London to do more to combat homelessness in our community is gaining momentum. After only eight weeks, the petition has gained more than 1,000 signatures.
-
'There is a void now': Friends rally to help partner of deceased St. Thomas, Ont. trucker
Before speaking with CTV News London, Marj Kuhn walked her dog and “had a big cry to let it all out.” It was the first time she spoke publicly about her partner of 10 years, Cam Wilcox. The 67-year-old from St. Thomas, Ont. passed away after his transport truck collided with an SUV, sending six people to hospital in rural Lambton County on August 23.
-
London police renew plea for help as search for human trafficking suspect continues
London police are once again requesting the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Matthew Parris-Cassidy, who’s wanted in connection for his alleged involvement in a May 2022 human trafficking investigation.
Windsor
-
'I can assure you the downtown is very safe': Police promise more units downtown after series of attacks
Downtown residents, business owners and visitors are on edge Tuesday after a series of incidents that turned violent over the past few weeks.
-
Fifth suspect arrested after alleged assaults posted to social media
Windsor police have arrested a fifth suspect after alleged assaults were posted on social media.
-
Mixed emotions as students return to school
While some students were happy to be back at school with lapsed COVID-19 restrictions and some parents hope an eighth wave of the pandemic won't disrupt things, everyone had their own opinion ahead of the new school year.
Barrie
-
Man killed after saving woman from 'violent attack' in Bradford, police say
Police in Bradford West Gwillimbury are investigating the death of a man who came to the aid of a woman as she was being "violently attacked."
-
Families homeless after fire ravages Angus townhomes
An early morning fire on Monday in Essa Township has left several townhomes with extensive damage.
-
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Oro-Medonte collision
Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle collision with a passenger vehicle in Oro-Medonte over the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Medical experts remind caregivers about the importance of child vaccines
With more and more kids falling behind, medical experts are reminding parents about the importance of child vaccinations.
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
-
Fire risk prompts Polaris to issue 'stop ride' warning for 230K of its snowmobiles
Polaris has issued what's known as a 'stop ride/stop sale' for more than 230,000 of its snow machines.
Ottawa
-
McKenney would freeze transit fares if elected mayor
Catherine McKenney says they would freeze transit fares, increase OC Transpo funding by 20 per cent and initiate a “top to bottom review” of the service if elected mayor.
-
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder makes surprise appearance at Ottawa sports club
Rock and roll stars are known for making a racket, but on Friday in Ottawa, one big name frontman turned up to a local sports club without one.
-
'Near-normal' back-to-school for Ottawa students
Past restrictions and requirements like wearing masks are gone for this school year.
Toronto
-
Ontario driver hit with two tickets totaling nearly $800 after breaking rule he didn't know existed
An Ontario driver is facing fees of nearly $800 after receiving two tickets in a 24-hour span for breaking a rule he says he didn't know existed.
-
Family of Toronto man who died 8 months ago waiting to bury remains amid court battle with cemetery
A Toronto man who died more than eight months ago has still not been buried in a Richmond Hill cemetery amid an ongoing court battle between his family and the landowners.
-
This Toronto speed camera issued the most tickets in June and July
One automated speed camera in Toronto issued more than 10 per cent of all tickets in June and July.
Montreal
-
'Hostage to a single party,' Conservative Duhaime courts English voters, promotes bilingualism
Quebec Conservative Party (CPQ) leader Eric Duhaime took dead aim at the provincial Liberal party base on Tuesday by courting the English-speaking community.
-
Police tech students could leave Montreal for more attractive salaries
As Montreal police struggle to recruit and retain officers amid a labour shortage, one police college on the island says police services outside of Quebec are recruiting their graduates now more than ever.
-
Former worker at Quebec vaccination site charged with faking COVID-19 documents
A worker at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Quebec City is facing charges for allegedly falsified documents so that she and others could obtain fake vaccine passports.
Atlantic
-
'It's scary': Man who killed Moncton teen in 1987 on the loose after breaching parole
A man who shot and killed a Moncton teenager at a convenience store in 1987 has breached his parole and is on the loose.
-
Mountie who got to know killer before N.S. mass shooting says they weren't friends
A Mountie who got to know a man who later murdered 22 people in Nova Scotia told a public inquiry today he did not consider Gabriel Wortman a friend even though he visited the killer's rural home 15 or 16 times between 2007 and 2011.
-
Four people charged following protest outside Dartmouth housing development
Four people are facing obstruction charges after they were arrested at a protest over construction near the Eisner Cove Wetland in Dartmouth, N.S., Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Suspect in Sask. stabbing not on James Smith Cree Nation, still at large
Police in Saskatchewan say a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation has not checked out and the suspect in a series of stabbing attacks is still at large.
-
16-year-old charged in Winnipeg's 37th homicide of 2022: police
A 16-year-old male has been charged following an altercation at a home Saturday that police believe resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man.
-
Man missing since October was victim of homicide: Manitoba RCMP
A man who has been missing since October 2021 is now believed to be the victim of a homicide.
Calgary
-
Canada-wide warrant issued in summer Beltline shooting
Abdullah Amer is considered dangerous and should not be approached, police warned.
-
Danielle Smith's proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act would create a 'banana republic': Kenney
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney again slammed the idea of a sovereignty act on Tuesday, calling it a "full-frontal attack on the rule of law."
-
Parole eligibility decision reserved for man who killed ex, child
A Calgary man who admitted to murdering his former girlfriend and was later convicted of killing her young daughter will have to wait until November to learn his fate.
Edmonton
-
10 shootings in 9 days has 'severely impacted' EPS resources
The Edmonton Police Service says its resources are stretched as officers investigate several shootings in late August and early September.
-
Suspect in Sask. stabbing not on James Smith Cree Nation, still at large
Police in Saskatchewan say a report of a possible sighting of Myles Sanderson on James Smith Cree Nation has not checked out and the suspect in a series of stabbing attacks is still at large.
-
Danielle Smith's proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act would create a 'banana republic': Kenney
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney again slammed the idea of a sovereignty act on Tuesday, calling it a "full-frontal attack on the rule of law."
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Here's how B.C. is rolling out fall boosters of COVID-19 vaccine
The B.C. government expects to begin sending invitations for fall COVID-19 vaccine boosters by the end of the week, pending the arrival of the first shipment of Omicron-targeting bivalent doses.
-
B.C. students head back to school with no COVID-19 restrictions
For the first time since 2019, British Columbia’s K to 12 students are starting a new school year with no COVID-19 restrictions in the classroom.
-
Why isn't Canada getting the same COVID-19 booster as the U.S.? Here's what B.C. officials say about bivalent vaccines
An updated COVID-19 vaccine is coming to B.C. for a fall booster program and local health officials explained Tuesday how the new combination will offer improved protection from the disease.