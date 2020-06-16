KITCHENER -- Stratford police have charged a man and a woman after they seized three guns from a home on Monday.

Officers carried out a search warrant on Huron Street at around 3 p.m.

Police say they found three guns, including a .223 calibre Ruger firearm, a 12 gauge Stoeger shotgun and a .22 calibre Ruger firearm.

According to police, the search resulted from a traffic stop earlier Monday when they arrested a man for suspended driving.

The man had methamphetamine and a magazine for a .223 Ruger firearm, along with a concrete nail gun.

Police say the 35-year-old lived in Stratford. He’s facing multiple gun and drug charges.

A 45-year-old woman, who also lived at the Stratford home, is also facing gun charges.

The man was held in custody before a bail hearing. The woman was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.

Police did not identify the accused.