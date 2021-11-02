Pair allegedly took deposits for pools that were never installed: WRPS

KITCHENER -

A man and woman from Peterborough have been charged following an investigation into a pool scam in Waterloo Region.

According to a police news release, there were reports from several residents who made arrangements for pool installations, but the work was never completed.

Police said deposits were received as early as July 2020 but the pools weren't installed. The residents weren't offered refunds.

A 44-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were charged with defrauding the public and possession of property obtained by crime.

They're scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13.

Police said they believe there may be other victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.