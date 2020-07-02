KITCHENER -- A seven-year-old girl had to be rescued from Lake Erie after the inflatable she was on drifted out into the lake.

The Ontario Provincial Police were called to the scene at Long Point on Tuesday evening.

Police say she drifted about a kilometre away from the shoreline.

As emergency crews arrived, a passing paddle boarder brought the girl back to shore.

In a news release, police say they wanted to thank the person who "recognized that this young girl was in trouble and immediately brought her back to shore."

"Parents and caregivers are also being reminded to stay within an arm's reach of their children while they are playing in the water, and if they are weak swimmers to ensure that a life jacket or personal floatation device is always worn," Const. Ed Sanchuk says in the release.

No one was hurt in the incident.