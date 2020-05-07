Over $700-worth of electric toothbrushes stolen from pharmacy: police
Police are looking for these two people in connection to the theft of over $700-worth of electric toothbrushes. (Source: Wellington County OPP)
ERIN -- Provincial Police are looking for a couple of bad-breathed bandits who are accused of stealing $720-worth of electric toothbrushes.
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police were called to a pharmacy on Main Street in Erin, Ont. on May 6 for reports of a robbery.
Police say two men entered the pharmacy just after noon and stole numerous toothbrushes from a display.
Officials say the two men then fled out the back door when they were approached by a staff member.
Police say a dark coloured sedan was there, waiting.
One suspect is described as Middle Eastern or South Asian, approximately 5’8”, long hair, with a beard and wearing a grey sweater.
The other suspect is described as Middle Eastern or South Asian, under 6’0”, short hair, with a beard and wearing an orange hoodie.
The driver of the getaway car couldn’t be identified.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.