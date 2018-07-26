

CTV Kitchener





More than 30 firefighters from multiple stations responded to a factory fire in Fergus.

Crews responded around 5:30 p.m. to a building on Gartshore and Gordon Streets.

One of the walls of the building had collapsed, and officials say there may have been an explosion at the scene.

The Ontario Fire Marshall was called to investigate as a result.

Fire officials say the building is used by a company to refurbish furniture.

The road was closed as a result of the fire.

The fire was not deemed suspicious, but the investigation ongoing

No injuries were reported.